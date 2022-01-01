Go
Toast
  • /
  • PLANTA Yorkville - Canada

PLANTA Yorkville - Canada

PLANTA is a 100% plant-based restaurant by Chef David Lee.

1221 Bay St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1221 Bay St.

Toronto CN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PLANTA Queen - Canada

No reviews yet

PLANTA is a 100% plant-based restaurant by Chef David Lee.

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PLANTA Cocina

No reviews yet

Enter our beautiful hacienda, known as Planta Cocina, an innovative, contemporary dining experience inspired by the vibrant flavours found throughout Mexico. Crafted to thrill your tastebuds, the Birria tacos, Queso Fundido, and Empanada will keep you coming back for more.

PLANTA

No reviews yet

Cozy counter serve with a striped decor serving inventive vegan burgers plus sides & milkshakes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston