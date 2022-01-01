Go
We are proudly free from gluten, dairy, eggs, preservatives, and refined sugar!
At Planted, we strive to deliver the most sustainable and nutritious food. Every item on our menu is made from scratch in our local kitchen. We believe that good nutrition and clean ingredients are key to optimal body performance.
If you eat healthy, you stay healthy!

17446 Lorain Ave • $

Bowl$10.00
Mac & Cheese - Small$5.00
Brown Rice Penne, cashews, butternut squash, and tomato. Topped with portabella mushroom. (soy free available)
Spicy Street Corn Salad$8.00
Flame Roasted Peppers and White Corn, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Cashew Parmesan Cheese. Served with Veggie Chips
Avocado Mushroom BLT$10.00
Avocado, Mushroom "Bacon", Confit Tomatoes, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, and Lemon Herb Hummus. Served On Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun
Krabby Patty$10.00
Hearts of palm "crab cake" burger, kale, confit tomatoes, shaved red onion, and roasted garlic aioli. Served on Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun
Chickpea Fritters$7.00
Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.
Pizza$13.00
Cauliflower Crust, Housemade San Marzano Tomato Sauce + Cashew Parmesan
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
House Breaded Gluten Free Cauliflower Wings served with Sauce of Choice
Protein Mac n "Cheese"$10.00
Protein Pasta + Sweet Potato Mac Suacecashews, Topped with portabella mushroom.
"Cheesy" Fries$7.00
Fresh hand cut potatoes, "Cheese" sauce, walnut-bean chorizo, caramelized onions. garnished with blackened tomato sauce and herbs.
17446 Lorain Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
