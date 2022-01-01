Go
PLANTEES

100% Plant-based Burgers, Shakes & Fries.

1030 North Mills Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIDE OF PICKLES$0.50
BBQ RANCH$1.00
FREE MUSTARD
GREEN GODDESS$1.00
SINGLE BURGER$10.00
A seasoned & grilled plant-based patty with melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, house dill pickles, grilled onions, and plant sauce on a toasted bun.
AGAVE MUSTARD$1.00
FREE KETCHUP
PLANT SAUCE$1.00
Our most popular sauce!
SPICY SAUCE$1.00
OREO$8.00
Location

1030 North Mills Avenue

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
