Go
Toast

Plant Miami

Get back to plant-based vibrant living with Plant Miami in the gardens of The Sacred Space Miami, Sundays, from 10am-6pm. Saturdays from 1pm-11pm, and Tuesday through Friday from 1pm-10pm. Enjoy our signature dishes and connect with a community of like-minded individuals while nourishing your body, heart and mind. From superfood salads, immunity-boosting bowls, comforting meals, and adaptogenic juices—we’re here to help you eat clean and feel your best. We take your and our staff’s health seriously and ensure all CDC guidelines are being implemented. Also available for delivery.
Plant Miami heralds a modern plant-based approach. Featuring vegan, kosher dishes inspired by the South Florida landscape, we use the purest ingredients and highest sustainability practices in the industry. Functional nutrition serves as a guiding principle in our approach. Coupled with holistic living philosophies of healthy cuisine, all our dishes are sourced from nature’s purest and cleanest ingredients.

105 NE 24th Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (957 reviews)

Popular Items

CEASAR SALAD$23.00
Arugula, avocado, seaweed flakes, sunflower seeds, and capers, sunflower miso dressing, NF
SEAWEED SALAD$27.00
Kelp, paci c seaweed, cucumber,
daikon, sesame seeds, yuzu, pickled ginger, coconut amino
dressing, NF
HUMMUS WRAP$21.00
Sprouted hummus, tahini, peppers, daikon, carrots, red cabbage, sprouts, chipotle mayo NF SF
Seed Crackers$12.00
Sunflower seeds, flax seeds, pepitas, coriander seeds.
TRUFFLE NOODLES$29.00
Kelp noodles, cashew trufflee sauce, tender arugula, shaved truffles
JACKFRUIT MAKI ROLL$22.00
Avocado, daikon, cucumber, spicy jackfruit, orange masago, ginger coconut amino, wasabi, NF
BE HONEST BURGER$26.00
Hand-formed almond-beet and mushroom patty, artisan lettuce, tomato, housepickled giardiniera, cashew pepper cheese, crispy
potatoes, SF
MRS. D BOWL$29.00
Avocado, kale, azuki beans, kelp noodles, shiitake mushrooms, yuzu dressing
CHICKPEA FRITTATA$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 NE 24th Street

Miami FL

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Devia Juice Bar - Midtown Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Novela Cafe Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Oasis Wynwood

No reviews yet

The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

Sushi MAS

No reviews yet

LET THE GOOD VIBES ROLL

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston