Plant-Based Pub Food & Craft Beer.
By Food & Wine Best New Chef, Mary Dumont.

675 West Kendall St

Popular Items

CHICKEN CAESAR$17.00
Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons,
almond parmesan, fried chicken.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Buffalo fried chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF (can be made GF with GF bun)
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pub sauce, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with Impossible Patty & GF Bun. Can be made SF with Veggie Patty)
BUFFALO$18.00
Cripsy buffalo cauliflower, red onion, melted mozzarella, herb ranch dressing. NF
KOREAN BBQ CAULIFLOWER WINGS$14.00
Korean BBQ fried cauliflower with kimchi aioli. GF, NF
GARLIC FINGERS$15.00
Roasted garlic, scallions, melted mozzarella,
organic dough with herbed ranch and basil marinara. NF
KIMCHI BURGER$15.00
Burger with cheese, spicy sesame slaw, fried pickles, kimchi aioli, artisan bun. (Can be made GF with Impossible Patty & GF Bun. Can be made SF with Veggie Patty)
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS$12.00
Fried Cauliflower with Buffalo sauce. Served with Dill Ranch Dressing. GF, NF
PUB FRIES$6.00
w/ spicy aioli. GF, NF, SF
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with GF Bun)
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
