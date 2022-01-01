Plantsville restaurants you'll love

Plantsville restaurants
  • Plantsville

Plantsville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Plantsville restaurants

Close Harbour Seafood Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Close Harbour Seafood Market

959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, PLANTSVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cocktail sauce X-Hot$5.99
8oz container of house made spicy cocktail sauce. With an extra kick of horse radish. The perfect compliment for our famous shrimp cocktail.
Cocktail sauce$4.99
8oz container of house made spicy cocktail sauce. The perfect compliment for our famous shrimp cocktail.
Stuffed Lobster Tails$15.99
par cooked 4oz – 5oz Maine lobster tail stuffed with our ritz cracker seafood stuffing.
Bake @ 350 degrees for about 20 mins.
More about Close Harbour Seafood Market
Hop Haus image

 

Hop Haus

28 West Main ST, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Poutine$11.95
hand cut fries · cheddar curds ·
bourbon gravy · scallions
add pulled pork $3
Truffle Caesar Salad$9.75
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with our house made truffle caesar dressing, crumbled cornbread and parmesan cheese
Giant Chicken Bacon$14.75
flash fried breaded chicken breast · applewood bacon · american cheese· greens· tomato· ranch dressing
More about Hop Haus
The Art of Yum image

 

The Art of Yum

1091 South Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Western$11.00
ham, onion, peppers, cheddar
Pita Cado$12.00
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, mayo
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, your choice of protein, w/ fresh salsa & sour cream
More about The Art of Yum
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image

 

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington

57 West Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.50
Our most traditional take on Italian coffee. A cappuccino is a shot of espresso finshed off with steamed milk and sevrved in a 6oz cup.
Lions Den House Blend
Our medium light roast is a perect blend of rich flavorful coffee with notes of Raspberry, Caramel, and Milk Chocolate. blended with beans from Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Sumatra to give you a smooth low acidic coffee
Iced Coffee
Our medium roast Iced Coffee is a smooth blend with subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and raspberry.
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
Sideline Grill - Plantsville image

 

Sideline Grill - Plantsville

485 Burritt St, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Dog$3.25
Footlong Hot Dog
Special Chicken Quesadilla$5.50
Chicken, jack cheeses and tomato
Cheeseburger$4.75
Quarter pound Hamburger with cheese
More about Sideline Grill - Plantsville

