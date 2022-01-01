Plantsville restaurants you'll love
Plantsville's top cuisines
Must-try Plantsville restaurants
More about Close Harbour Seafood Market
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Close Harbour Seafood Market
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, PLANTSVILLE
|Popular items
|Cocktail sauce X-Hot
|$5.99
8oz container of house made spicy cocktail sauce. With an extra kick of horse radish. The perfect compliment for our famous shrimp cocktail.
|Cocktail sauce
|$4.99
8oz container of house made spicy cocktail sauce. The perfect compliment for our famous shrimp cocktail.
|Stuffed Lobster Tails
|$15.99
par cooked 4oz – 5oz Maine lobster tail stuffed with our ritz cracker seafood stuffing.
Bake @ 350 degrees for about 20 mins.
More about Hop Haus
Hop Haus
28 West Main ST, Plantsville
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$11.95
hand cut fries · cheddar curds ·
bourbon gravy · scallions
add pulled pork $3
|Truffle Caesar Salad
|$9.75
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with our house made truffle caesar dressing, crumbled cornbread and parmesan cheese
|Giant Chicken Bacon
|$14.75
flash fried breaded chicken breast · applewood bacon · american cheese· greens· tomato· ranch dressing
More about The Art of Yum
The Art of Yum
1091 South Main Street, Plantsville
|Popular items
|Western
|$11.00
ham, onion, peppers, cheddar
|Pita Cado
|$12.00
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, mayo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, your choice of protein, w/ fresh salsa & sour cream
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
57 West Main Street, Plantsville
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Our most traditional take on Italian coffee. A cappuccino is a shot of espresso finshed off with steamed milk and sevrved in a 6oz cup.
|Lions Den House Blend
Our medium light roast is a perect blend of rich flavorful coffee with notes of Raspberry, Caramel, and Milk Chocolate. blended with beans from Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Sumatra to give you a smooth low acidic coffee
|Iced Coffee
Our medium roast Iced Coffee is a smooth blend with subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and raspberry.
More about Close Harbour Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Close Harbour Seafood
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, PLANTSVILLE