Plantsville American restaurants you'll love

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plantsville - Hop Haus - Plantsville

28 West Main ST, Plantsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.75
10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
Giant Pretzel$12.75
served w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce
Cubano$16.00
ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese & special garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles on a baguette.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Craft Kitchen

42 West Main Street, Plantsville

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hand rolled Fresh Pasta$0.00
Hand rolled fresh pastas to order! you pick your sauce and any protein additions
Dwight Schrute Salad$14.00
mixed greens, braised beets, fresh orange, goat cheese, pepitas(toasted pumpkin seeds), almond brittle & orange cumin vin dressing
Chicken Parm.$7.00
Crispy breaded chicken, prov., red sauce & parm cheese
The Art of Yum- Southington

1091 South Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
