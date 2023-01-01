Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt salad in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants
Plantsville restaurants that serve blt salad

Craft Kitchen image

 

Craft Kitchen

1244 Meriden Ave, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Pasta Salad$5.00
More about Craft Kitchen
Sideline Grill - Plantsville image

 

Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park

485 Burritt St, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT salad with ranch dressing$5.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon and Jack cheddar cheese served with ranch dressing
BLT salad with grilled chicken$6.75
More about Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park

