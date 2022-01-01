Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants that serve burritos

The Art of Yum image

 

The Art of Yum

1091 South Main Street, Plantsville

California Burrito$15.00
beef or chicken, avocado, cajun, french fries, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, chipotle cream
Vegan Burrito$15.00
ground vegetable burger, avocado, vegan ranch, rice, salsa, pickled vegetable, lettuce, arugula
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, your choice of protein, w/ fresh salsa & sour cream
Main pic

GRILL

75 Center

75 Center, Southington

Avg 3.9 (628 reviews)
Cheesey Pub-Tato Burrito$11.95
