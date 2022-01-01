Burritos in Plantsville
Plantsville restaurants that serve burritos
The Art of Yum
1091 South Main Street, Plantsville
|California Burrito
|$15.00
beef or chicken, avocado, cajun, french fries, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, chipotle cream
|Vegan Burrito
|$15.00
ground vegetable burger, avocado, vegan ranch, rice, salsa, pickled vegetable, lettuce, arugula
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, your choice of protein, w/ fresh salsa & sour cream
GRILL
75 Center
75 Center, Southington
|Cheesey Pub-Tato Burrito
|$11.95