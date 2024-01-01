Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Plantsville

Go
Plantsville restaurants
Toast

Plantsville restaurants that serve cookies

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image

 

Lions Den Coffee Shop

57 West Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Cookies$5.00
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop
Item pic

 

Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park

485 Burritt St, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies and Cream Cone$3.75
More about Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Plantsville

Scallops

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Prosciutto

Chicken Parmesan

Cappuccino

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Plantsville to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston