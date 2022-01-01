Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants
Toast

Plantsville restaurants that serve french toast

The Art of Yum image

 

The Art of Yum

1091 South Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry & Nutella Stuffed French Toast$12.50
2 French Toast$6.50
3 French Toast$8.50
More about The Art of Yum
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image

 

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington

57 West Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Bagel$1.65
French Toast Muffin$2.75
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
Main pic

GRILL

75 Center

75 Center, Southington

Avg 3.9 (628 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Sliders$13.95
More about 75 Center

