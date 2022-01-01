Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants
Plantsville restaurants that serve muffins

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image

 

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington

57 West Main Street, Plantsville

Takeout
Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Cinnamon Muffin$2.75
Sideline Grill - Plantsville image

 

Sideline Grill - Plantsville

485 Burritt St, Plantsville

TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$1.25
