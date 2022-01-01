Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants
Plantsville restaurants that serve nachos

Sideline Grill - Plantsville

485 Burritt St, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Nachos$3.00
House cut chips with cheese
More about Sideline Grill - Plantsville
GRILL

75 Center

75 Center, Southington

Avg 3.9 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.95
house made tortilla chips . queso . cheddar jack . pico de gallo + fresh jalapeño w. a side of salsa + sour cream
Beef'd Up Nachos$15.95
house made tortilla chips . seasoned ground beef . black bean & corn pico . cheddar jack . tomato . red onion . jalapenos . sour cream . cilantro
More about 75 Center

