Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Plantsville

Go
Plantsville restaurants
Toast

Plantsville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Special Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park

485 Burritt St, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$5.75
Our original quesadilla with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$6.00
Grilled chicken, bacon bits, jack cheddar cheese and ranch, toasted tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$5.75
Chicken, jack cheeses and tomato
More about Sideline Grill at Panthorn Park
Main pic

GRILL

75 Center

75 Center, Southington

Avg 3.9 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.95
More about 75 Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Plantsville

Fried Pickles

Waffles

Cappuccino

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Plantsville to explore

Southington

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston