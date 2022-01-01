Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants
Plantsville restaurants that serve tacos

Hop Haus image

 

Hop Haus

28 West Main ST, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.95
tempura cod · black bean salsa · mandarin
marmalade · greens
Pork Belly Tacos
Korean BBQ Tacos$13.50
pulled pork · häus made kimchi · korean bbq sauce ·
sesame seeds
More about Hop Haus
The Art of Yum image

 

The Art of Yum

1091 South Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Taco$10.00
beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream, salsa, truffle hot sauce, lettuce, tomato
BKT Tacos$12.00
2 tacos, 2 eggs your way, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, breakfast protein, arugula, chipotle cream, home fries
More about The Art of Yum
Main pic

GRILL

75 Center

75 Center, Southington

Avg 3.9 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Mix N' Match Tacos (3)
Pick any 3 tacos!
Pork Belly
pork belly . pickled onions . avocado . pineapple slaw . maple drizzle
Southwest Chicken
cajun chicken . black bean + corn pico . lettuce cheddar jack . chipotle aioli
Bang Bang Shrimp
crispy shrimp . bacon . avocado . lettuce . sweet chili aioli
Pulled Pork
pulled pork . coleslaw . frizzled onions + bbq drizzle
El Gringo
seasoned ground beef . cheddar jack . lettuce . sour cream + buffalo drizzle
Buffalo Chicken
crispy buffalo chicken . lettuce . bleu cheese crumbles . chopped celery . bleu cheese drizzle
More about 75 Center

