Tacos in Plantsville
Plantsville restaurants that serve tacos
Hop Haus
28 West Main ST, Plantsville
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
tempura cod · black bean salsa · mandarin
marmalade · greens
|Pork Belly Tacos
|Korean BBQ Tacos
|$13.50
pulled pork · häus made kimchi · korean bbq sauce ·
sesame seeds
The Art of Yum
1091 South Main Street, Plantsville
|Street Taco
|$10.00
beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream, salsa, truffle hot sauce, lettuce, tomato
|BKT Tacos
|$12.00
2 tacos, 2 eggs your way, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, breakfast protein, arugula, chipotle cream, home fries
GRILL
75 Center
75 Center, Southington
|Mix N' Match Tacos (3)
Pick any 3 tacos!
Pork Belly
pork belly . pickled onions . avocado . pineapple slaw . maple drizzle
Southwest Chicken
cajun chicken . black bean + corn pico . lettuce cheddar jack . chipotle aioli
Bang Bang Shrimp
crispy shrimp . bacon . avocado . lettuce . sweet chili aioli
Pulled Pork
pulled pork . coleslaw . frizzled onions + bbq drizzle
El Gringo
seasoned ground beef . cheddar jack . lettuce . sour cream + buffalo drizzle
Buffalo Chicken
crispy buffalo chicken . lettuce . bleu cheese crumbles . chopped celery . bleu cheese drizzle