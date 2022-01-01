Mercato Cucina
Come in and enjoy!
1046 New York Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1046 New York Ave
Huntington Sation NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tommy Tacos
Serving up street tacos and much more in a fun, fast casual atmosphere.
7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill
Closed for online ordering but our dining room and Bar are now open: Come on in and enjoy!
Yaaas Tea Huntington
Thank you for your business.
The Shed Restaurant
Eat Well. Drink. #InTheShed The Shed restaurant is a bright new take on American Comfort Food in a beautiful yet casual Hamptons-esque atmosphere. A vision of restaurateur John Tunney (also known for his other high-energy concepts such as Besito Mexican), The Shed features a robust list of specialty scratch-made breakfast menu items throughout the day alongside on-point classics and new favorites alike for Lunch & Dinner and all at amazingly affordable prices.