Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
A family-oriented restaurant with great food and extraordinary service. We boast of an extensive menu with an extensive menu selections to offer our guests.
7105 Sewells Point Road
Popular Items
Location
7105 Sewells Point Road
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sabor Caribeño
Come in and enjoy!
Bel Aire Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!
Tealux Cafe
Leave you feeling refreshed!
Philly Style Steaks & Subs
Come in and enjoy!