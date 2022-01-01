Go
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

A family-oriented restaurant with great food and extraordinary service. We boast of an extensive menu with an extensive menu selections to offer our guests.

7105 Sewells Point Road

Popular Items

Seafood Feast Plate$21.99
A nice portion sized crab cake, served with three jumbo shrimp, two fried whiting fish, fries and hushpuppies.
(4) Shrimp$6.99
Salmon Bites w/ Fries$14.99
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
A lumpy crab cake, containing green peppers and onions, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and plate me sauce.
Crab Balls & Fries$14.99
A basket of four crab balls, seasoned to perfection and fried; served with fries.
Fish & Shrimp Dinner$15.99
Two whiting fish, and three jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection; served with two sides and a roll.
Fish & Shrimp w/ Fries$12.99
2 pc. Fish Dinner$11.99
Two pieces of whiting fish, served with two sides and a roll.
Banana Pudding$4.99
Location

Norfolk VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
