Plate Therapy Kitchen

ONLINE ORDERS ARE ALWAYS OPEN. Disregard the online orders are closed. You can still order. Online Santa Clarita orders for Sun and Wed. will be delivered between 1-6pm. Online Los Angeles orders for Mon and Thurs will be delivered between 10am-3pm.
Grab and Go Store hours:
Mon 9-4,
Tues & Wed 9-2,
Thurs 9-4,
Fri 9-2,
Sat CLOSED
Sun 10-2

26306 Diamond Place 102

Popular Items

Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Fresh blueberries mixed into Plate Therapy's famous Paleo Pancakes. Served with a side of bacon, fruit and maple syrup
375 kcal, Fat: 15g, Carbs: 20g, Protein: 18g
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$17.00
Grass fed skirt steak, with housemade teriyaki sauce, broccoli, brown rice, and sesame seeds
Kcal 420
Carbs: 26g
Fat: 15g
Protein: 28g
Italian Chopped Salad$15.00
Our Italian Chopped Salad is the perfect crisp salad, loaded with turkey, veggies and flavor
350 kcal, Protein: 20g, Carbs: 18, Fat: 15g
Superfood Salad$16.00
Our superfood salad is packed with nutrients, protein and flavor. Grilled blackened chicken served on a bed of spinach with crisp crumbled bacon, sauteed red onions, hard boiled egg, pistachios and topped with a rustic balsamic dressing.
450 kcal, 22 g fat, 50 g protein, 8 g carbs
Creamy Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Potato$16.00
Yummy Buffalo Chicken Dip atop of a Rustic Potato.
Buffalo Chicken dip is made with organic Shredded chicken breast, coconut cream, PT mayo, paprika and Franks Red Hot sauce.
437 kcal, 30 g carbs, 22 g protein, 26 g fat
Tuna Cakes with Sweet Potato Fries$16.00
Albacore tuna mixed with jalapeños and cilantro. served with sweet potato fries and siracusa mayo.
(contains cage-free eggs)
kcal 400
Carbs: 20g
Protein: 30g
Fats: 20g
Blueberry Lemon Overnight Oats$12.00
Overnight oats is the perfect on the go meal! Can be eaten hot or cold and loaded with protein and fiber to keep you full longer.
250 kcal, Protein: 8g, Carbs: 36g, Fat, 3g
Adobe Chicken Burrito Bowl$16.00
Adobe marinated chicken breast, black beans, spiced sweet potatoes and pepitas and brown rice. Served with chipotle sauce.
485 kcal, 25g carbs, 40 g protein, 12 g fat
Chicken Parmesan with Zoodles$16.00
Plate Therapy has the perfect Chicken Parmesan to hit all your macro and taste needs!
A Baked Organic Chicken breast breaded with seasoned almond flour and tapioca flour. Served atop a bed of zoodles with marinara and cashew cream.
Macros:
410 kcal
Carbs 13 g
Fat: 18 g
Protein: 40 g
Peruvian Chicken$16.00
This South American dish will be a new favorite! Peruvian roasted chicken served over brown rice, a creamy cilantro sauce and roasted carrots.
400 kcal, 40 g protein, 26 g carbs, 15 g fat
See full menu

Location

Santa Clarita CA

Sunday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

