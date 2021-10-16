Plateau Brewing Co
Craft Beer and great Texas BBQ. What more do we even need to say? Come see us at 214 S. Chadbourne Fridays through Sundays.
214 S. Chadbourne
Location
214 S. Chadbourne
San Angelo TX
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
For more than fifty years, the Fuentes family has been proudly serving the people of San Angelo. We take great pride in our name, the tradition that comes with it, and try to express that with the atmosphere we provide, the food we make, and most importantly, the service we provide.
WTXBTH is proud to be San Angelo’s first-ever Teahouse that specializes in Boba drinks & House-Made food such as Rice Bowls, Asian-Style Waffles, premium drinks and so much more! We stand behind the principles of happiness, equality, inclusiveness, and being rooted in our Asian culture.
We offer free amenities such as arcades, board games, unlimited printing for students, and an array of other free services. We want to be a part of your success!
Our Tapioca Pearls are house-made fresh every single day!
Others can try and imitate us, but they can never imitate the passion, love, and soul that we put into everything we do. We are authentic and genuine. We are passing on generations of recipes that our ancestors created in Vietnam decades ago. Like we said earlier, welcome to the family!
