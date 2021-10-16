Go
Plateau Brewing Co

Craft Beer and great Texas BBQ. What more do we even need to say? Come see us at 214 S. Chadbourne Fridays through Sundays.

214 S. Chadbourne

Popular Items

Crowler - Coyote$12.00
Blonde Ale
16 oz Gatherer's Porter$6.00
Porter
16 oz Coyote$6.00
Blonde Ale
Combo Special$55.00
Beer and BBQ for 2:
Southern Smoke 3 meat/3 side BBQ plate with a mixed 4 pack of 16oz cans.
Brisket- Slow smoked prime briskets over post oak wood.
Pulled pork- Juicy shredded pork butt smoked to perfection.
Sausage- in house made original pork sausage.
Mac n cheese- extra cheesy mac n cheese.
Beans- our version of baked beans with smoked bacon and jalapenos.
Blueberry bread pudding- mouth watering homemade bread pudding with cream sauce.
Mixed 4 pack of 16 oz. PBC cans.
2021 STEIN SALE$25.00
** PRESALE ONLY - Pick up at the fest on 10/16/2021 **
Celebrate the harvest in style with this commemorative 22oz stein. Price includes two fills of any of our big system beers at Plateauberfest.
16 oz Antler Amber Mesquite$5.00
Double IPA
PBC Hat$25.00
Help support your favorite local brewery with our new mesh back trucker caps!
-Navy Cotton Twill Font
-Stone Mesh Back
-One Size Fits Most
-Plastic Strap Closure
16 oz 4 on the Floor$6.00
Hoppy Black Ale
10 oz Pour$4.00
16 oz Honey Mesquite Hefe$6.00
Hefeweizen
Location

214 S. Chadbourne

San Angelo TX

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

