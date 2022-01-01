Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

Go
For twenty years, we have lived and traveled the world. We are often surprised and inspired by the food we have eaten along the way. From the first apple tarts in France, the Pecorino cheese in Tuscany, Weiss Wurst in Germany, Espada (scabbard fish) on the island of Madeira, to Hong Kong, Thailand and China, we have learned new flavors and techniques to add to the outstanding food of the American South. — At Plates, we hope that you will enjoy some of our favorite international dishes combined with our regional southern flavors. Join us on a culinary journey that is globally inspired and locally produced.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp & Grits$20.00
fox farm mushrooms + andouille + mirepoix + tomato broth + cheesy grits + fresh herbs
Iced Tea$2.00
Bacon$4.00
Fruit$4.00
Side French Toast$5.00
No Flatware Please
Grilled Chicken$6.00
Extra Eggs
Avocado$3.00
Chorizo$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100

Raleigh NC

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
