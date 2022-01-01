Go
Plates on the Square & Uncorked

Plates on the Square has been serving Carrollton and the West Georgia region since 2008. The menu is large and wide-ranging, capable of accommodating just about any taste or occasion. However, we never allow diversity to compromise our quality. If it is on our menu, it is because we feel it is the best around.
We are grateful for your patronage and welcome any feedback. Enjoy!

301 Adamson Square

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$36.00
8 oz., charred onion steak sauce, garlic pecorino asparagus, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes
Ahi Tuna Tacos$10.00
Asian slaw, cucumber-corn salsa, Frank's sour cream, cucumber-wasabi cream
Cedar Salmon$22.50
apricot-soy glaze, cream cheese grits, fried Brussels sprouts with bacon & goat cheese
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
herb goat cheese, cucumber & corn salsa, balsamic vinaigrette
Bistro Filet Diane$25.50
8 oz., mushrooms, Dijon & brandy, cream cheese grits, fried Brussels sprouts with bacon & goat cheese
Ribeye Cheesesteak$13.50
sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers, Udderly Cool Pepper Jack, garlic toum
Mushroom Artichoke Dip$10.00
served with crostini
Hibachi Dinner$19.00
sautéed vegetables, fried rice, teriyaki, yum yum
Truffled Beyond Burger$12.00
plant-based patty, sautéed mushrooms, truffle salt, Romaine, garlic toum
Cream Cheese Brownie a la Mode$6.00
Location

Carrollton GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
