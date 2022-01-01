Platform Beer Co

Platform was founded in 2014 on the premise that collaboration should be at the cornerstone of everything that we do. Whether it be with pro brewers, the home brewing world or a variety of other industries, beer is special and should be shared.

From humble beginnings, brewing on a 3 bbl brewhouse in Cleveland, Platform has expanded to a second Tasting Room in Columbus, a Production Facility in Cleveland, a Cincinnati Tasting Room named LOCOBA and a Sour Beer Facility named Phunkenship

We brew high-quality craft beers for sale in our tasting rooms and distribute throughout Ohio. Expect a mix of ever-changing styles inspired by beer trends.



4125 Lorain Avenue