Go
Toast

Platform Beer Co

Come in and enjoy

3135 SACKETT Ave

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Odd Future 6 pk$11.99
Regal Rich Golden Bright Body. Honeydew and Ripe Cantaloupe sweetness, balanced with a moderate bitterness of Citrus, Grapefruit, Fraser Fir Pine and Sweet Cannabis. Finishing with mouthwatering orange marmalade and passion fruit. Well-rounded but tons of depth. Easy Drinker for this heavy hitter, clocking in at 8.6%
Ohio is for Lovers - Phunkenship Sour 750ml Bottle$14.99
RATED A 95/100 by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine. This saison was made with fresh hops from farm to brew in just 24 hours. Locally sourced hops from Spearhead Hop Farm and 70% Ohio malts mean not only is Ohio for lovers, it's for beer too. Let the taste of melon, meyer lemon, and peaches take you on a flavor trip. A gentle profile and soft oak notes ensure true sipping pleasure. Just 6.1% abv.
Mystery 6 pk$8.99
Feeling adventurous? Let us choose a 6 pk of our delicious beer to send your way at this special discount price!
Open Market: Peach Apricot 6 pk$9.99
Our rendition of a traditional fruited wheat ale, with a trademark Platform twist. Fermented with peaches, apricots and our vaunted Voss Kveik yeast. This pillowy soft wheat ale has notes of bright peach and apricot, with a refreshing citrus undertone.
Terpene Trooper 4 pk$14.99
Prefect for you hop heads. This Double Dry Hopped Beauty packs a juicy punch. With Galaxy, Strata and Columbus Hops that leans a Clean Citrus, Ripe Peach, Soft Stone Fruit and Cannabis. Elevated by secret blend of a Cannabis and Hemp Oils enhancing existing aromas. With a fullbody mouthfeel nice balance of resin and sweetness that masks that danky punch at 8%
Breezy 6 pk$10.99
Breezy Drinks just as it sounds... cool, crisp, and easy. Pineapple, Passion Fruit and Mango create a Tropical Punch taste that resembles the ideal poolside cocktail. All parts crushable (including the can, but we encourage recycling around here), with a sharpness that comes from the all-natural puree addition, and a sparkling rose like crispness.
Haze Jude 12 pk$17.99
Brewed with Simcoe and Michigan Chinook, this haze-filled wonder is a pineapple bomb that drinks smooth and is citrus Juicy.
Red Martian 4 pk$14.99
This slushee style sour pays homage to an old summer staple with our own twists. Fermented with Raspberry, Pineapple, and Orange this thick and smooth sour hits all the fruit notes. Additions of lactose and vanilla give hints of sweetness to round out this refreshing brew.
New Cleveland 6 pk$8.99
This Pilsner/Pale Ale Hybrid is a clear straw color with a crisp German malt body and refreshing Noble hop finish with floral and herbal aromas.
Sun Surfer 6 pk$10.99
Just in time for the turn to warm weather, this tropical IPA is brewed with Pineapple and Guava. Bright and crisp with notes of honeydew melon, citrus, and of course pineapple.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

3135 SACKETT Ave

CLEVELAND OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco

No reviews yet

Birria Tacos & more! on West 25th at Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar

Bright Side

No reviews yet

Modern Italian Bistro featuring locally sourced ingredients - paired with crafted cocktails, curated wine list, and Belgian & American craft beers

Great Lakes Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Located in Cleveland's vibrant Ohio City neighborhood, our brewpub is full of history and charm. Order a pint at our taproom's beautiful Tiger Mahogany bar, where the "untouchable" Eliot Ness once sat. Our 7-barrel brewhouse is right next door, where our pub brewer creates classic pub exclusive beers and experiments with new styles.
Next door, our eco-friendly beer garden features a canvas retractable roof, a radiant-heat floor and fireplace, and a straw bale wall. In warm weather, seating spills out onto our cobblestone patio. It's a great spot to people-watch or chill in the shade with your well-behaved pooch.
Our brewpub's basement beer cellar holds the brewpub's fermenters and our new small-batch barrel-aging operation. We also offer overflow seating upstairs in our Market and Rockefeller Rooms. Have a seat at the bar or a table crafted from reclaimed Cleveland wood, or at a booth under our barrel wall.

The Velvet Tango Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston