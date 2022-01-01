Go
Platform Coffee House

Come in and enjoy!

138 S Fayette St

Avg 4.9 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
A shot of espresso with steamed milk and light foam
*All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with blue raspberry and coconut flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Frappe$4.50
A double shot of espresso, your favorite flavored syrup or sauce of choice, and milk of choice - blended with ice & topped with vanilla whipped cream
Blackberry Vanilla Parfait$4.75
PB Chia Power Bars GF/V$4.25
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Local honey drizzled throughout a fresh pull of espresso, topped with cinnamon and milk
Sapsucker
Caramel, maple, + sea salt latte
~Like a werther’s candy is basically melting in your mouth
Lumberjack
Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla latte
~If you’re not already wearing a flannel, this comes with an invisible one.
Iced Macchiato$4.50
Built "upside down" from a latte. Layered as flavors of choice, milk of choice, double shot of espresso, and topped with your drizzle of choice.
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Restroom
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

138 S Fayette St

Washington Court House OH

SundayClosed
Monday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 5:00 pm
