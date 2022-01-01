Union Station Northampton
An outdoor cabana-style bar, located just outside the main entrance of the historic train depot Union Station in Northampton. The Deck is connected to Platform- the indoor pub, and The Tunnel Bar, the subterranean martini bar that was previously a train tunnel connecting the train deck of Union Station to the outlet on Strong Avenue.
125A Pleasant St
Popular Items
Location
125A Pleasant St
Florence MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wurst Haus
Come on in and enjoy!
Jake's - Northampton
Serving breakfast and lunch
7 days a week! Open 8am-3pm
Caminito Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Mama Iguana's
Killer Mexican food!