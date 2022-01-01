Go
Union Station Northampton

An outdoor cabana-style bar, located just outside the main entrance of the historic train depot Union Station in Northampton. The Deck is connected to Platform- the indoor pub, and The Tunnel Bar, the subterranean martini bar that was previously a train tunnel connecting the train deck of Union Station to the outlet on Strong Avenue.

125A Pleasant St

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$9.95
Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.
Veggie Burger$12.95
Freshly made veggie burger with chickpeas, lentils, cumin, and turmeric fried golden brown topped with baby arugula, house roasted tomatoes, and a tahini vinaigrette. Add cheese, sauteed mushroom or caramelized onion for an additional charge. Served with hand cut fries.
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
125A Pleasant St

Florence MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
