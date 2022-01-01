Go
Your favorite Platform restaurants all in one place. Pick-up at the Platform Drive-Through (3920 Landmark Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232, US). Turn onto Landmark Ave, drive 250 feet then turn left into the valet garage.

3920 Landmark St.



Popular Items

Loqui: Chips & Guacamole$6.25
Corn tortilla chips, guacamole, cotija cheese, salsa
Loqui: Chicken Plate$12.00
Chicken, rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Location

3920 Landmark St.

Culver City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

margot



margot

Roberta's Pizza LA



Come in and enjoy!

Pizzette



Pizzette , Stuffed Pizzette & Salads by Nancy Silverton.

The WEHO Sausage Company



The Burger Bar @ the Citizen Public Market specializing in house ground burgers, charcuterie and sausage patty sandwiches.
We also offer a variety of over 100 import, domestic and craft beers.

