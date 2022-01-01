Go
Toast

Platform T

Platform T was created where strangers can become friends and faraway places are a sip away.
We don't make you slog through a litany of teas by origin or type. This is a tea lounge not an apothecary. More time sipping, less time searching. Your best sipping experience begins by selecting from six easy-to-understand tea flavor categories.

95 Lincoln St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

95 Lincoln St.

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Postino Broadway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway

No reviews yet

Stoney's Cantina is a locally owned restaurant and sports bar located in the Baker neighborhood on South Broadway. We feature Mexican dishes and specialty cocktails, in a friendly lively space.

The L

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hi-Dive

No reviews yet

Where 2 drinks becomes 2 in the morning...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston