Platform T
Platform T was created where strangers can become friends and faraway places are a sip away.
We don't make you slog through a litany of teas by origin or type. This is a tea lounge not an apothecary. More time sipping, less time searching. Your best sipping experience begins by selecting from six easy-to-understand tea flavor categories.
95 Lincoln St.
Location
95 Lincoln St.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Postino Broadway
Come in and enjoy!
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway
Stoney's Cantina is a locally owned restaurant and sports bar located in the Baker neighborhood on South Broadway. We feature Mexican dishes and specialty cocktails, in a friendly lively space.
The L
Come in and enjoy!
Hi-Dive
Where 2 drinks becomes 2 in the morning...