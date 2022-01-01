Platte City restaurants you'll love
Platte City's top cuisines
Must-try Platte City restaurants
More about Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
242 Main Street Platte City, MO 64079, PLATTE CITY
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey and Bacon
|$7.85
|Latte
|BACON EGG AND CHEESE PANINI
|$5.50
More about Country Cafe - Tracy
Country Cafe - Tracy
101 Tracy Drive, Tracy
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$11.99
8 oz steak breaded and fried
|CATFISH NUGGETS BASKET
|$8.99
More about REBUILD **DO NOT USE** Country Cafe - Tracy
REBUILD **DO NOT USE** Country Cafe - Tracy
101 Tracy Drive, Tracy