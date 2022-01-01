Platte City restaurants you'll love

Platte City restaurants
  • Platte City

Platte City's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Platte City restaurants

Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery image

 

Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery

242 Main Street Platte City, MO 64079, PLATTE CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey and Bacon$7.85
Latte
BACON EGG AND CHEESE PANINI$5.50
More about Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
Country Cafe - Tracy image

 

Country Cafe - Tracy

101 Tracy Drive, Tracy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
8 oz steak breaded and fried
CATFISH NUGGETS BASKET$8.99
More about Country Cafe - Tracy
