Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plattsmouth restaurants you'll love

Go
Plattsmouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Plattsmouth restaurants

DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

2405 Oak Hills Road, Plattsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
More about DJ's Dugout
Midwest Hop Producers image

 

Midwest Hop Producers

18003 Club View Dr, Plattsmouth

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Midwest Hop Producers
The Hop Yard image

 

The Hop Yard

18003 Club View Dr, Plattsmouth

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Hop Yard
Map

More near Plattsmouth to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston