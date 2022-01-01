Go
Platypus Brewing

Where Australia meets Texas - craft brewery, restaurant and full bar. Brewed with Texan Heart and Australian Soul!

Location

1902 Washington Ave Suite E

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
