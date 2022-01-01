Playa Amor
Playa Amor takes your palette on tour through Mexico, with heavy flavor influences from Oaxaca, accented by California food culture. We make killer tacos and a whole lot more! In addition to a full menu of Mexican culinary staples, there is a live tortilla station, a full liquor bar with great selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. And we even have a burger!
6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy
6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
