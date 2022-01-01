Go
Playa Amor

Playa Amor takes your palette on tour through Mexico, with heavy flavor influences from Oaxaca, accented by California food culture. We make killer tacos and a whole lot more! In addition to a full menu of Mexican culinary staples, there is a live tortilla station, a full liquor bar with great selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. And we even have a burger!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Churros$7.00
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
GUACAMOLE$9.75
Location

6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy

Long Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
