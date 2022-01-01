Playa Del Rey restaurants you'll love
Playa Del Rey's top cuisines
Must-try Playa Del Rey restaurants
More about Café Bohème
Café Bohème
8428 Pershing Dr, Playa del Rey
|Popular items
|Tartine Aux Avocats
|$13.00
Avocado Toast
|Yaourt et Fruits Rouge
|$10.00
Bowl of plain yogurt with red berries and honey
|La Gaufre
|$14.00
Waffles served with berries
More about Bacari
Bacari
6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN, Playa Del Rey
|Popular items
|Lamb Stuffed Eggplant
|$11.00
seasoned ground leg of lamb, lemon garlic emulsion, lemon chip, scallion
|Seared Petit Filet
|$11.00
grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise
|Burrata Caprese
|$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt