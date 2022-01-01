Playa del Rey restaurants you'll love

Toast

Café Bohème image

 

Café Bohème

8428 Pershing Dr, Playa del Rey

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Tartine Aux Avocats$13.00
Avocado Toast
Yaourt et Fruits Rouge$10.00
Bowl of plain yogurt with red berries and honey
La Gaufre$14.00
Waffles served with berries
Bacari image

 

Bacari

6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN, Playa Del Rey

No reviews yet
Lamb Stuffed Eggplant$11.00
seasoned ground leg of lamb, lemon garlic emulsion, lemon chip, scallion
Seared Petit Filet$11.00
grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise
Burrata Caprese$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
Hacienda Playa image

Hacienda Playa

8415 Pershing Dr, Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.3 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
