Playa Tacos + Tequila

Playa Tacos & Tequilas is a modern restaurant serving craft cocktails and Mexican street food utilizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2155 Ottawa Beach Road • $$

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.99
Pretzel Fondue$9.99
warm pretzel bites served with queso
Clam Chowder
SD House Salad$3.99
Popcorn Shrimp$20.99
lightly battered and deep-fried, served with cocktail sauce
Fried Whitefish Sandwich$13.99
served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a potato bun
Hamburger$11.99
BBQ Salmon Sandwich$15.99
smothered in bbq, bacon, mayo, haystack onions, served on a potato bun
Chicken Piccata$20.99
seared chicken, linguine, lemon caper sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2155 Ottawa Beach Road

Holland MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

