Playa Tacos + Tequila
Playa Tacos & Tequilas is a modern restaurant serving craft cocktails and Mexican street food utilizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2155 Ottawa Beach Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2155 Ottawa Beach Road
Holland MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Paisley Pig Gastropub
Come in and enjoy!
Kin Coffee and Craft House
Cozy little coffee shop on the north side of Holland Michigan, near the lakeshore.
Crust 54 South Washington
We serve authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza as well as a Hand-Tossed Stone Fired Thin Crust in a family friendly atmosphere. We have great gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well.
Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings
Food so Good I named it after my Mama!