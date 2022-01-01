Player 2 Arcade Bar
Come in and enjoy!
219 North Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
219 North Washington Street
Green Bay WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Copper State Brewing Co
Connecting people.
Creating experiences.
Crafting great beer.
Black Saddle
Come in and enjoy!
Hagemeister Park
Hagemeister Park is a 9,000 square foot restaurant along with a 4,000 square foot outdoor patio featuring a heated canopy and winter igloos. The restaurant features a 300 patron capacity, meeting/party rooms for 25-80 with technology amenities, over 20 TVs for sports viewing and incredible water views. The restaurant also provides public restrooms for CityDeck visitors and event attendees.
Hagemeister Park offers the city's largest riverfront patio and the premier waterfront dining experience. Enjoy a piece of Green Bay's history with, 28 different tap beers, a craft beer cooler with unique beer selections, seasonal drink menus and classic cocktails.
Republic Chophouse
Located in downtown Green Bay, Republic Chophouse is an urban steakhouse modern in approach and classic in spirit. Offering a contemporary, chef-inspired menu featuring modern classic dishes with an elevated twist. You will know you are in for something special the moment you walk through our door. The sophisticated decor, uniquely accented with copper, creates an exceptional atmosphere for a fine dining experience, night out or simply a late night bite.
Come in to experience the city’s best food, service, and atmosphere.