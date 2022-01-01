Go
  • Players Sports Bar

Come on in and enjoy!
Players is a family friendly full service restaurant with a casual atmosphere.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13437 Community Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza, BYO 16"$15.00
All our pizzas are made with Players Home Made pizza dough and "doctored" sauce and Roseli Mozzarella Cheese.
Build Your Own (BYO) 8" by clicking here.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$16.00
Our original Philly cheesesteak with grilled onion, bell peppers and melted Swiss cheese served on a French roll.
COBB SALAD$13.00
This salad is more like a meal. Mixed lettuce topped with chunks of ham and turkey, black olives, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, real bacon bits and Gorgonzola Cheese.
GYRO SANDWICH$13.50
Tender Slices of Gyro Meat, served with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Basket of French Fries.
CHILI BOWL$7.00
TOUCH DOWN$12.00
The classic sports bar burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
BAKED PO(TOT)O$9.00
1 lb. of tater tots topped with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, real bacon bits and chives.
PLAYERS' CLUB$16.00
A triple‑decker with ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo or chipotle mayo served on grilled bread of your choice.
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders deep fried and served with ranch dressing.
Feel free to have us toss them in any of our wing sauce choices.
Extra sauces can be added.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

13437 Community Rd

Poway CA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

