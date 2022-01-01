Go
Toast

Players Sports Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (783 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd

San Marcos CA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chef's Pho & Grill

No reviews yet

Here to serve you

FroYo Love

No reviews yet

Delicious self serve frozen yogurt and toppings.

The Bellows

No reviews yet

Local gem with meticulously sourced ingredients and an eclectic menu. One of the best cocktail/whiskey bars in North County.

Buona Forchetta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston