Go
Toast

Players Sports Bar & Grill

When folks in Dickinson are looking for a spot to catch the game or take their family out for a meal, Players is the place that comes to mind. As a family-friendly restaurant that also knows how to bring the energy, we're a sports bar and grill with an incredible atmosphere that welcomes anyone and everyone for some fun every day of the week. Our menu is chock-full of seafood, steaks, pastas, salads, classic pub fare, and a few twists of our own, including house-made pizza, calzones, and fried pickles that are the talk of the town. We love having fun with visitors and locals alike, and if you find yourself in our neighborhood in search of a cold beer and a hot meal, we hope to see you here!
Every Game, Every Day; Players is Dickinson's Sports Bar.

GRILL

2050 1st Ave E • $$

Avg 4.1 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Nachos$12.00
Personal-sized Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.
Boneless Wings$11.00
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
3 golden fried chicken strips with your choice of one side item.
Fried Pickles$11.00
Crisp dill pickles hand rolled in an egg roll wrap with creamy Havarti cheese and served with our signature Players sauce.
Traditional Players Bowl$14.00
Your choice of steak tips, chicken or vegetarian. Piled high with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage and teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of white rice or noodles.
Queen City Calzone$15.00
Our hometown favorite. Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with house-made marinara sauce on the side.
Pot Stickers$12.00
Pork and vegetable dumplings steamed and sauteed; served with sweet chili and teriyaki sauces.
Pasta Bowl$12.00
Tender spaghetti served with your choice of Marinara or Alfredo sauce. Served with a bread roll.
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
A half-pound fresh patty grilled to order and topped just the way you like it. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Large Build Your Own Pizza$18.00
Make it just the way you love it! Choose the first two toppings and your favorite sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2050 1st Ave E

Dickinson ND

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Pie on the Fly - Dickinson

No reviews yet

Your New Favorite Take out and Delivery Pizza Place!

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Press Coffee Co

No reviews yet

We offer delicious craft coffee, freshly roasted each day, paired with simple and delicious pastries, soups, sandwiches and more!

Green 19 Grill & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston