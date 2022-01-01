Go
Playfield 76 is an Arcade-Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Reno slinging craft cocktails and a 16-tap tower, focusing on microbreweries. We feature 30-35 arcade games at any given time with a mix of classics such as Ms. Pacman, carnival style games like Skee Ball and some of top-rated pinball machines like Medieval Madness. We are located in Downtown Reno on the cross section of 2nd Street & Arlington Avenue. The neighborhood is extremely walkable but we also offer a parking validation of up to 2 hours in partnership with the adjacent Text-2-Park parking lot. Our kitchen is open nightly until 12:00 AM and the menu focuses on elevated share plates and homemade pizza.

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken$9.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken, Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce
Truffle Hand-Cut Fries
Kennebec Potatoes, Dijonnaise & Ketchup add truffle oil & parmesan add $2
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar, Housemade Ranch & Chipotle Honey
Pepperoni Slice$3.50
Cheese Slice$3.00
Ranch$0.50
Crispy Flat Top Burger$9.00
Smashed Double Patty, Steamed American Cheese, Toasted Bun, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce
Pepperoni$15.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Corn Dog Bites$9.00
Honey-Dijon Mustard & Ketchup
Hand-Cut Fries
Kennebec Potatoes, Dijonnaise & Ketchup add truffle oil & parmesan add $2
Location

150 N. Arlington

Reno NV

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
