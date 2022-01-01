Go
Dough Exchange

Come on into Dough Exchange, and pick up your goodies!
714-732-0481

220 E 4th Street

Popular Items

Sticky Toffee Pudding$13.00
Black Truffle Potato Gratin$32.00
Serves 4-6.
Jason & Tyler's Cinnamon Roll Experience Take & Bake$24.00
(6 Rolls) Store in Freezer until the night before you want to enjoy them. Move to the fridge for at least 9 hours (overnight). Put them on your counter top to proof while your oven preheats (45 minutes to 1 hour).
Cook at 325-350 for 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.
Skillet Cornbread & Honey Butter$12.00
Serves 4-6.
2/13 Valentine's Day is for Lovers (for 2) Grab & Go$250.00
There may be some small at home preparation, but that just sounds like fun. We’re still figuring out what we're making yet, but if you've come and loved our Trust Dinners, you won't be disappointed.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar$24.00
Serves 4-6
Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!
Brioche Rolls (8pc)$20.00
Take & Bake. Comes with Egg Wash
Slow Roasted Sweet Potato Puree$25.00
Serves 4-6.
Wild Mushroom & Gruyere Stuffing$24.00
Garlic & Shallot Confit. Serves 4-6.
See full menu

Location

220 E 4th Street

Santa Ana CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

