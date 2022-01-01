Go
Toast

Playland Pizza

A menu focused on an array of classic & creative pizzas & cocktails in a modern, lively setting.

PIZZA

400 E Houston St • $$

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)

Popular Items

#2$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
Wings$9.00
garlic/chili - sweet sour spicy
Ranch$1.00
White Pie$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
Grandmas Greek Style Kale Salad$8.00
Grandma’s Garden Curly-Kale, Italian Seasoned Croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, Caesar dressing
FROZEN MARGARITA$6.00
Spicy Ketchup$1.00
Fries$4.00
Pizza Pie$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
#1$6.50
double, american, ketchup, mustard, sweet onion slice, pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 E Houston St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stout's Signature - SA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hopscotch

No reviews yet

This page is for pre-approved private events only.

Gourdough's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The County Line Riverwalk

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston