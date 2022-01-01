Plaza Pizza

Go
Every one of our pizzas is handcrafted from start to finish with the absolute freshest ingredients we can find. With our hand-tossed crusts and zesty family recipe sauces, you'll be savoring every bite and screaming for more. We give you the option of digging into one of our many specialty pizzas or coming up with your own creation from the 17 quality toppings we offer.

Popular Items

Pop$1.00
Extra Marinara$0.99
10" BYO Cauliflower Crust$10.49
13" BYO Large Pizza$12.49
Garden Salad$6.49
Torpedo Sub$6.49
9" BYO Mini Pizza$6.49
15" BYO XL Pizza$15.49
11" BYO Small Pizza$8.49
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.49
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

830 S. 30th St.

Heath OH

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

1922 On The Square

FRANKS & SAMMIES

Barrel & Boar

Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

River Road Coffeehouse

On The Square is the third River Road Coffeehouse to open in Licking County... and was the culmination of a commitment to join the community effort in "re-newing" downtown Newark. Continuing the Forman Family's commitment to roast and brew specialty coffee and espresso from small farms and cooperatives...the staff also prepares and serve pastry, bakery and cafe food items prepared in our own kitchens.
The interior space is indeed a mix of old and new. The original hardwood floors were refinished and their markings share stories of countless customers who have purchased an impressive array of products offered through decades in this very space. The stainless steel counters and panoramic pictures of the farmers and coffees grown in distant countries add an element of the new global community in which we live. Indeed…our neighbors are across the street…but also across the ocean!

