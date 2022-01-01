Plaza Pizza

Go
Every one of our pizzas is handcrafted from start to finish with the absolute freshest ingredients we can find. With our hand-tossed crusts and zesty family recipe sauces, you'll be savoring every bite and screaming for more. We give you the option of digging into one of our many specialty pizzas or coming up with your own creation from the 17 quality toppings we offer.

Popular Items

Torpedo Sub$6.49
Side Green Olives$0.99
15" BYO XL Pizza$15.49
10" Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken$11.99
10" Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken$11.49
Side Banana Peppers$0.99
15" All the Meats$23.49
15" All The Way Pizza$18.99
10" Cauliflower Crust Veggie$11.99
10" Cauliflower Crust BLT$11.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1130 Mt Vernon

Newark OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

OX-B's

Hours of Operation
Tues-Sat 11:30a-9p
Sunday 12p-7p
Mon Closed

Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond

Breakfast So Slammin'
We Serve It All Day!

Tee Jaye's #8

Down home country cooking at it's best!

