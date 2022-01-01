Go
Toast

Pure Life Cuisine

Pure Life Cuisine serves cultural Slavic foods that are healthy, natural and always fresh. We offer a variety of homemade foods and drinks including our popular shish-kebabs, made by a traditional recipe passed down by many generations. Having been in the restaurant business since 2005, we have optimized our recipes and are excited to provide a taste of the European kitchen to each of our customers. We look forward to serving you!

4801 S Limit Ave • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4801 S Limit Ave

Sedalia MO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broadway Carry-out Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick Front Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ox Horn Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No 5 BISTRO AND BAR

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston