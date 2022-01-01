Pure Life Cuisine
Pure Life Cuisine serves cultural Slavic foods that are healthy, natural and always fresh. We offer a variety of homemade foods and drinks including our popular shish-kebabs, made by a traditional recipe passed down by many generations. Having been in the restaurant business since 2005, we have optimized our recipes and are excited to provide a taste of the European kitchen to each of our customers. We look forward to serving you!
4801 S Limit Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4801 S Limit Ave
Sedalia MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Broadway Carry-out Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Brick Front Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Ox Horn Market
Come in and enjoy!
No 5 BISTRO AND BAR
Come on in and enjoy!