French toast in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove restaurants
Toast

Pleasant Grove restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Kolache Krave (Pleasant Grove, UT)

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D, Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Cappuccino 20oz$2.39
More about Kolache Krave (Pleasant Grove, UT)
Item pic

 

Budda's Bakery & Breakfast "To Go"

205 E 700 S, Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Budda's French Toast$6.99
A thick slice of our Swirled Sweet Bread or Pumpkin Yeast Bread (Seasonal), drizzled with sweet cream butter, our house made Salted Caramel syrup and a dollop of fresh whipped cream. Onolicious!
More about Budda's Bakery & Breakfast "To Go"
