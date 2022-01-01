Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove restaurants
Toast

Pleasant Grove restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Kolache Krave image

 

Kolache Krave

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D, Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
*Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.89
Ground sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A customer favorite here at Kolache Krave.
*Mountain Man$3.99
Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart.
*Bacon, Egg & Cheese$3.89
Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?
More about Kolache Krave
Philly Cheesesteak image

 

Kolache Krave Foodtruck

1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd, Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$4.45
Marinated beef blended with cream cheese, with roasted peppers mixed in as well. Much of our staff marks this one as a personal favorite!
More about Kolache Krave Foodtruck

