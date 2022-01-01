Pleasant Hill restaurants you'll love

Pleasant Hill restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Pleasant Hill restaurants

Jack's Restaurant & Bar image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar

60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
1/2lb certified angus beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun
FRENCH DIP$15.95
House-Roasted top sirloin, thinly sliced, on warm french roll with au jus and creamy horseradish
FISH-N-CHIPS$15.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar
Melo's Pizza and Pasta image

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Individual Green Salad$7.75
with tomato, olives, and croutons.
Dressings: creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
LARGE 16" Pizza$25.25
Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos
SMALL 12" Pizza$17.50
Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

140 Crescent Dr, Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.3 (1700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium Thin$15.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin$19.00
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Stuffed$18.15
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Banner pic

 

DeVino's Restaurant

2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.25
Mini 10" Combo$13.00
Large$24.00
More about DeVino's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill

232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill

