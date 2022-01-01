Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pleasant Hill pizza restaurants you'll love

Pleasant Hill restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Pleasant Hill

Melo's Pizza and Pasta image

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean$10.75
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed
with zesty lemon vinaigrette.
LARGE 16" Pizza$25.25
Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos
Individual Green Salad$7.75
with tomato, olives, and croutons.
Dressings: creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

140 Crescent Dr, Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.3 (1700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Stuffed$26.35
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Stuffed$19.15
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Stuffed$23.40
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Banner pic

 

DeVino's Restaurant

2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$17.00
Beef, sausage, ricotta, parmesan cheese baked in a meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Ind Salad$7.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed with carrots and red cabbage. Topped with red onions, tomatoes and croutons
Personal$13.00
More about DeVino's Restaurant
Pieology 8015 image

 

Pieology 8015

2380 Monument Blvd, Pleasant Hill

Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8015

