Beef salad in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$12.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & ground beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
|Chunky Beef Taco Salad
|$12.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.