Beef salad in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill restaurants
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve beef salad

Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill

232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ground Beef Taco Salad$12.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & ground beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Chunky Beef Taco Salad$12.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
BACK FORTY TEXAS BBQ - 100 Coggins Drive

100 Coggins Drive, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef & Bleu Chopped Salad$19.00
Romaine lettuce, broccoli, carrots, red bell peppers, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, and our signature slow smoked prime rib
