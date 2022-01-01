Crispy chicken in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Pleasant Hill
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.