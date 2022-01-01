Crispy chicken in Pleasant Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Pleasant Hill

60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Pleasant Hill
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill

232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Taco$3.75
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
Banner pic

 

DeVino's Restaurant

2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about DeVino's Restaurant

